GoldandBlack.com

Now, the school is soliciting input via a fan survey for more ideas, per a Tweet sent out this morning by the athletic department. It’s all a part of a “Your Ross-Ade Stadium” campaign, for which the school is getting help from an outside organization — Elevate Sports Ventures.

The new Purdue athletic department regime has done much to augment Ross-Ade Stadium and the in-game experience for fans the last two seasons.

It's time to focus on the future of Boiler Football. It's time to create your Ross-Ade Stadium. Read more about our new partnership with Elevate Sports Ventures to make data-driven decisions about stadium renovations below!

The survey will solicit input on a number of items, including concessions, seating and parking, among other considerations surrounding a stadium that was opened in 1924.

From 2001-03, Ross-Ade Stadium underwent an extensive overhaul with a new press box being the centerpiece of a much-needed update that also included premium seating and expanded concourses, among other things. The renovations dropped capacity from 66,295 to 62,500. Capacity was cut to 57,236 in 2014 when the south end zone bleachers were torn out and a patio was added with alcohol sales beginning in 2015. In a long-overdue move, lights were added in 2017.

Purdue is looking to continue a surge in ticket sales since Jeff Brohm assumed command in 2017. According to a school release, average home attendance grew by nearly 50 percent from 2016-18 – from 34,451 in 2016 to 51,120 in 2018 – tops in the nation. Purdue’s season tickets have grown from 6,000 between 2017 and 2018.

