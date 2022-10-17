Purdue has a Wisconsin problem.

The Boilermakers have suffered 15 losses in a row to the Badgers, dating to a win in Madison in 2003. Purdue never has lost so many times in succession to any opponent in its history.

Is this the year Purdue finally punches back and beats the Badgers? The Boilermakers (5-2 overall; 3-1 Big Ten) will play at Wisconsin (3-4; 1-3) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

During Wisconsin's run of terror, only three of its wins have been decided by one score: 2004 (20-17), 2017 (17-9) and 2018 (47-44, 3 OT). Some have been blowouts: 2011 (62-17), 2013 (41-10) and 2009 (37-0).

The good news for Purdue: This looks like one of the most vulnerable Badgers squads it will have faced during the skid.

Wisconsin is in a bit of tumult, having surprisingly fired head coach Paul Chryst after a 2-3 start and tabbing defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard as the interim boss. The Badgers have had their share of issues on both sides of the ball as they're nestled in the basement of the Big Ten West looking up at first-place Purdue and Illinois. And Wisconsin is coming off a road loss to a floundering Michigan State team.



"Defensively, Coach Leonhard does a great job, always has," said Jeff Brohm. "Their scheme is tough to go against. They are going to load the box, play combo coverages and mix things up a little bit to bring some linebackers and drop some ends out and do things to mess up your protection, but also get guys in passing lanes, and they're very good at it. They've done it for years and it's a challenge."

The Wisconsin attack has been built around a physical run game. And the Badgers again have one of the top running backs in the Big Ten in Braelon Allen, who is No. 4 in the league in rushing (108.1 ypg). But, Leonhard is putting his twist on the offense, too.

"I think they've tried to slightly open up things a little bit and have a little more balance and allow their quarterback to make a few more passes on first and second down," said Brohm. "Of course, against Northwestern, it worked for them. They did a very good job. Had more explosive plays, got the ball in the receiver's hand, as well as being sound running the ball.

"Not a drastic change, but maybe a little more aggressiveness on offense that helped them have a dominate win. I'm sure they'll build on that."

And, given Purdue's well-documented issues defending the pass, Wisconsin no doubt will take some shots downfield.

"Without question, when you face a team that can run the ball very well, the play-action pass is a concern, so I would think anybody would look at our film and run the ball and then throw it over our head," said Brohm. "So, yes, that's a concern."

