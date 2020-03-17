The state of Indiana's loaded 2021 class is full of Big Ten-level offensive line prospects, and Purdue would obviously like to take advantage.

It may be well on its way.

After landing an early commitment from Mooresville's Jaelin Alstott-VandeVanter and entrenching itself enough with his teammate, Zach Richards, that Richards has called the Boilermakers his leader in no uncertain terms, Purdue seems to have also put itself in a strong position with Brownsburg's Josh Sales.