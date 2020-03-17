Purdue seems to be in strong position with Brownsburg's Josh Sales
The state of Indiana's loaded 2021 class is full of Big Ten-level offensive line prospects, and Purdue would obviously like to take advantage.
It may be well on its way.
After landing an early commitment from Mooresville's Jaelin Alstott-VandeVanter and entrenching itself enough with his teammate, Zach Richards, that Richards has called the Boilermakers his leader in no uncertain terms, Purdue seems to have also put itself in a strong position with Brownsburg's Josh Sales.
