Purdue’s first transfer portal defector of the off-season has made his intentions known, as senior guard Ethan Morton will use his COVID year and play his final year of college basketball elsewhere, per multiple reports.

Morton, a four-star recruit in the class of 2020 and former Pennsylvania Mr. Basketball winner, spent four seasons with the Boilermakers, playing in 132 games with 29 starts. During his time in West Lafayette, Morton averaged 2.0 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 34% from the field. The 6-foot-7 guard served as one of Purdue’s top defenders over the last four seasons as well.

He was a part of the winningest class in Purdue basketball history, with a record of 110-29 while going to four straight NCAA Tournaments, back-to-back Big Ten regular season titles and just the second National Championship Game appearance in school history.

During Purdue’s run to the National Championship game this season, Morton saw his playing time diminish, playing just seven total minutes in the NCAA Tournament. That was a result of increased roles for Myles Colvin and Camden Heide during the latter portion of the season.

Morton was not expected back with Purdue over the scholarship limit next season and will now look for a new home with one year of eligibility remaining.