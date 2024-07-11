As the 2024 college football season creeps closer, Ryan Walters and Purdue are set to take part in the annual Big Ten Football Media Days later this month in Indianapolis. It will be the second year at the conference's kickoff event for Walters, who will be accompanied by a trio of returning veterans at Lucas Oil Stadium.

For the second straight year, quarterback Hudson Card will be in Indianapolis, along with fifth-year senior offensive lineman Gus Hartwig and linebacker Kydran Jenkins. All three Boilermakers earned All-Big Ten Honorable Mention honors last season.

As the conference sees another expansion to 18 teams, with the additions of USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington, Big Ten Media Days will now consist of three different periods, spanning from July 23-25. Purdue will be first up on the docket on July 23, alongside Illinois, Northwestern, Ohio State, Rutgers and Wisconsin.