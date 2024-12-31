Purdue set to host transfers for first batch of portal visits of 2025

Purdue football is set to start the new year with a bang, hosting 12 prospects for official visits over the first three days of 2025, including five transfers signees and seven transfer targets.

Among the contingent expected to be in West Lafayette tomorrow, there is an emphasis on the defensive side of the ball, with priority defensive linemen and defensive backs making up the majority of the visitors.

Boiler Upload has you covered with the latest, with all of the expected visitors for the first set of official visitors.