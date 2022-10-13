If Purdue is going to beat Nebraska on Saturday, it likely will have to do so with a depleted collection of running backs.

Boilermaker coach Jeff Brohm said after practice today that No. 1 running back King Doerue will be a game-time decision. He's been dealing with a calf injury that has kept him out the last four games. No. 2 back Dylan Downing is out with a foot injury suffered last week at Maryland.



That means Purdue likely will have to lean on Devin Mockobee, Kobe Lewis and Tyrone Tracy--a wideout by trade--to carry the ball.

"Think King may dress out," said Brohm. "I'm not for sure if he'll be able to play yet. We'll take that all the way up until game time. If not, Devin's gonna have to carry the load. Kobe's had a good week of practice. Tyrone Tracy has gotta be up, as well."

Purdue (4-2 overall; 2-1 Big Ten) will welcome Nebraska (3-3; 2-1) on Saturday for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff. Each team has some momentum, with the Boilermakers riding a three-game winning streak and the Cornhuskers having won two in succession. Both schools are tied atop the Big Ten West standings with Illinois. So, the stakes in Ross-Ade Stadium under the lights will be substantial.

"We had a good week of practice," said Brohm. "I think our guys understand every week has to be productive. We got to learn from our mistakes from the week before. We can't take any shortcuts whatsoever. We gotta do all the small things. Every team we're going to play is going to be a huge test."

This is the first for five consecutive division games for Purdue, which will go a long way toward shaping its title dreams.

"This team (Nebraska) has a lot of talent," added Brohm. "A lot of really good athletes. They're playing loose and free, and we're gonna have to play well."

Purdue's cause would be helped if wideout Charlie Jones was 100 percent. But he isn't, thus his production has slipped in recent weeks. Jones had 32 catches the first three games; he has 18 the last three.



"He came in with some issues that we knew we were going to have to manage throughout the season," said Brohm. "And then he's developed a few more things. But we've managed it pretty well this week. He did not practice Tuesday. He practiced yesterday and today's lighter. So, I'm hopeful that he can be as fresh as we can possibly get him."

The receiving unit should get a boost from Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen, who is expected to see his most significant snaps of 2022. He has been dealing with a knee issue, finally debuting last week at Maryland when he played one snap.

"Well, we hope so," said Brohm. "I think Abdur last week was the first week he really practiced and had a good week of practice. And I think Charlie's been beat up and banged up. We need to, for a lot of reasons, get Abdur in there. But he had another good week of practice. I hope that he'll be ready to go game-time and we can utilize him."

But fellow receiver Elijah Canion is out again, as he aggravated a knee that already had been hurt.

"He tried to practice this week and tweaked it again, so I see him out for the foreseeable future," said Brohm.

And wideout Broc Thompson will miss a fifth game in a row as he recovers from knee surgery.

"The timetable (for his return), it's gonna be a while," said Brohm.



Defensive back Chris Jefferson will be out as he deals with mental health issues. He started the first five games before coming off the bench last week in limited action. Purdue will lean on Sanoussi Kane to fill Jefferson's role for a second game in a row.

Also out: WLB O.C. Brothers is expected to miss a second game in succession.

"Lower extremity," said Brohm. "Maybe next week, at best. If not, after the bye week. He should be back after that."

Brothers started the first five games. Clyde Washington again will step into Brothers' void.

The offensive line could be an area of concern. On Monday, Brohm said No. 1 right tackle Daniel Johnson has been lost to a season-ending knee injury. He started the Florida Atlantic and Minnesota games before missing last week's tilt at Maryland. Johnson was starting for Cam Craig, who had been lost for the year with a back injury. Depth is running thin, as the staff is down to six linemen it feels comfortable using.

Against the Terrapins, Eric Miller moved from left to right tackle, with Mahamane Moussa coming off the bench to start at left tackle. Expect a similar lineup on Saturday with Spencer Holstege at left guard, Gus Hartwig at center and Marcus Mbow at right guard.