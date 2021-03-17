GoldandBlack - Purdue settles in at NCAA Tournament; Wednesday notebook

Notes from Purdue's Zoom media availability on Wednesday, pre-game media access being considerably scaled back this season due to the inordinate logistics involved this season.

The No. 20 Boilermakers — the 4 seed in the South Regional — will meet 13th-seeded North Texas Friday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Purdue's already won once at the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis, with no issues during COVID-19 testing upon arrival and following the required quarantine period.

This is an uncommon experience for all involved, the most non-traditional NCAA Tournament in history, a distinction that will hopefully stand for many, many years.

But Purdue may find some welcomed comforts.

For one thing, the Boilermakers have been spared whatever hassles come with long-distance travel. They rode a bus an hour or so down I-65, far cry from flying to Hartford or Spokane or any of the other locales they've opened March Madness in.

Whether that's an advantage, there's no telling, but it can't be a disadvantage, especially with fans gradually returning and the likelihood being that general-admission Purdue partisans will outnumber those of North Texas by a wide margin. Then, should the Boilermakers advance, those of either Villanova or Winthrop, too.

Freshman Jaden Ivey has suggested the Ohio State game, his first-ever college basketball game played in front of a live studio audience, to be the "most fun game I've ever played in."

Purdue will play its first game at Lucas Oil Stadium. While a second game would likely be played at Hinkle Fieldhouse or Bankers Life Fieldhouse, the Boilermakers' opener will be played in the same setting as the Big Ten Tournament, where Purdue lost to Ohio State in overtime last Friday.

"It probably helps us a little bit," guard Sasha Stefanovic said before practicing at the stadium on Wednesday afternoon. "I don't think a lot of us have played in a football stadium like that, so getting used to that environment kind of helps us."

The Ohio State game was the first game for any member of Purdue's current team in a football facility, at least during their college careers. (Prior to last weekend, Purdue hadn't played in a stadium since it met Duke in the 2010 Sweet 16 in Houston.)

And should Purdue advance and be assigned to Bankers Life Fieldhouse, its players have considerable experience playing there, including under pandemic conditions, specifically this year's Crossroads Classic vs. Notre Dame. Purdue's players have played Crossroads games there and some would have played there in high school. (No one on this roster has played in a Big Ten Tournament there yet, due to last year's cancelation; the prior year's was held in Chicago.)

Indianapolis is Purdue's backyard and the Boilermakers are the state's lone representative.

"Indianapolis is the best," Coach Matt Painter said. "They've proven that every time they've had an opportunity, not just to hold basketball events like March Madness, but any sporting event. It's a great layout and It's very fan-friendly."



This is a bit of a unique opportunity, too, for Eric Hunter and Isaiah Thompson, the lone Indy (or thereabouts) natives on Purdue's roster. They're essentially playing on college basketball's biggest stage in their hometowns.

Hunter spoke with Michigan State's Aaron Henry on Tuesday night. The two are close friends. They discussed the added urge to win playing near their homes.

Henry's also an Indianapolis native, but Michigan State's been assigned to Mackey Arena in West Lafayette for its First Four meeting with UCLA, a once-in-a-lifetime NCAA Tournament draw for a once-in-a-lifetime NCAA Tournament.

"We talked about how we both want to win here at home," Hunter said. "It kind of means a little bit more, especially if you make the Final Four when you're right here at home in Indianapolis.

"I think it's a little more important to the guys from Indiana, in general. Not just Indianapolis."

For Purdue, that's a much longer list.

In addition to Hunter and Thompson, Stefanovic and Brandon Newman are each from Northwest Indiana; freshman Jaden Ivey is from the South Bend area; and forward Mason Gillis from New Castle, about an hour due east of Indy.