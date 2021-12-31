Purdue signee Braden Smith helps Westfield to Hall of Fame Classic title

NEW CASTLE — Braden Smith wants to win a lot of games this season, but he also wants to be Mr. Basketball, as he'll tell you, whereas players in his position so often take a more non-committal sort of tack to that subject.

That overt ambition then does strike something of a counterbalance to the Purdue signee's own general disregard for his own numbers — scoring, at least.

It worked out great on Thursday, as Smith led his Westfield High School team to two wins and the championship of the prominent Hall of Fame Classic at New Castle Field House.

In wins over Connersville and Cathedral, Smith scored 20 points total, that number telling only a fraction of the story.

Looking to drive and kick or attack and dish seemingly exclusively, Smith totaled 19 assists for the day, factoring heavily into teammate Cam Haffner's seven-three-pointer performance in the title game against Cathedral. Haffner made two clutch threes in the fourth quarter after the Irish had cut a 22-point deficit down to just two possessions, both of those shots coming off passes from Smith.

Beyond that, Smith grabbed 10 rebounds and nine steals, falling just one takeaway short of a quadruple-double. Against Connersville, Smith finished with nine rebounds, nine assists and five steals, on top of his eight points.

"It's not about that for me," Smith said of his willingness to set his own scoring interests aside, even though he averaged around 21 per game prior to New Castle. "I don't care if I score zero points, as long as we win and my guys are happy and good about it, then we're chillin'."