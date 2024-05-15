One of Purdue's incoming freshmen will be competing for a chance to represent the United States on the hardwood this summer.

2024 signee and three-star center Daniel Jacobsen is one of 30 players set to attend the 2024 USA Basketball Men’s U18 National Team training camp on May 23rd, per a release by USA Basketball. The training camp will be at United State Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

During his senior season at Brewster Academy in 2023-24, Jacobsen averaged 8.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in just under 20 minutes per game. The 7-foot-2 center is one of Purdue's most intriguing incoming talents for next year's group, and will look to help offset the loss of two-time National Player of the Year Zach Edey.

Fellow class of 2024 talents that will be in training camp as well are Tre Johnson, Morez Johnson Jr., Patrick Ngongba II and Jayden Quaintance. The rest of the prospects set to be in attendance include Darius Acuff Jr., Nate Ament, Mikel Brown Jr., Nikola Bundalo, Jerry Easter II, Jeremiah Fears, Jeremiah Green, Hudson Greer, Shelton Henderson, Jasper Johnson, Jamier Jones, Nikolas Khamenia, Nyk Lewis, Jack McCaffery, Trey McKenney, Malachi Moreno, Mazi Mosley, Xavion Staton, Meleek Thomas, Sadiq White, Sebastian Williams-Adams, Caleb Wilson, Alex Constanza, Kaden House and Kalek House.

Jacobsen could be the next Boilermaker to play for Team USA in recent memory, following Jaden Ivey (2021 FIBA U19 World Cup), Trevion Williams (2019 FIBA U19 World Cup), Myles Colvin (2023 USA Men's U19 National Team, 2022 USA 3x3 Men's U18 National Team) and Caleb Furst (2021 USA Basketball U19 World Cup Team).

If Jacobsen makes the cut, he would join Team USA in the 2024 FIBA U18 Men’s AmeriCup in Buenos Aires from June 3-9.

The team will be coached by Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd, Texas Tech's Grant McCasland and Notre Dame's Micah Shrewsberry. Duke's Jon Scheyer, St. Louis' Josh Schertz, Drake's Ben McCollum and Coastal Carolina's Justin Gray will also be coaching during training camp.