Purdue signs FAU transfer wide receiver EJ Horton

A fifth transfer wide receiver will call West Lafayette home, as Purdue has signed former FAU pass catcher EJ Horton on the heels of his official visit to campus over the weekend.

Horton has been well-traveled during his college career, with Purdue being his fourth and final program. The 6-foot-1 senior began his career at Marshall, where he had 16 catches for 245 yards and two touchdowns across the 2021 and 2022 campaigns. He then transferred to West Virginia in 2023, where he tallied a career-high 201 yards to go along with ten catches and a score.

His most recent stop was Florida Atlantic, which was over before it began, as Horton missed the entire 2024 season due to injury, before entering the portal once more and heading to the Big Ten.

Horton joins a quartet of transfer receivers to commit to the Boilermakers this off-season, including Nathan Leacock (Tennessee), Isaiah Myers (Charlotte), Charles Ross (USC) and Chauncey Magwood (UCF). New wide receivers coach Cornell Ford has been one of the most active portal recruiters this off-season, along with defensive backs coach Charles Clark and quarterbacks coach Darin Hinshaw.

Purdue is now up to 27 commitments out of the transfer portal with the addition of Horton.