Purdue signs Michigan edge rusher transfer Breeon Ishmail

Purdue has nabbed a transfer defender from the Big Ten for it's latest transfer addition, as Michigan edge rusher/defensive end Breeon Ishmail has signed with the Boilermakers, per a report by Chris Hummer.

Ishmail was a three-star recruit in the 2023 recruiting class, where he signed with Michigan over offers from Tennessee, Kentucky, Louisville, West Virginia, Pitt, Cincinnati and Purdue. After two years in Ann Arbor, he hit the open market and has circled back to West Lafayette for 2025 and beyond.

The 6-foot-3, 260-pound defensive end redshirted in 2023 and played in three games in 2024, tallying three total tackles in just 17 snaps, while having a 64.9 Pro Football Focus grade. He also played in seven games on special teams across kick return, kickoff, punt return and field goal units.

Purdue has now added a pair of edge rushers into the fold this off-season, with Ishmail joining Akron transfer CJ Nunnally IV in West Lafayette. The Boilermakers have also netted signings of linebackers Mani Powell, Alex Sanford Jr., and Carson Dean to help shore up the front seven for new defensive coordinator Mike Scherer.

Ishmail becomes the 22nd signing for Purdue in this cycle's transfer portal class.