Purdue signs pair of UNLV offensive linemen transfers

Purdue's hot streak on the recruiting trail continued on Sunday evening, as Barry Odom and the Boilermakers signed UNLV transfer offensive linemen Hank Purvis and Mason Vicari. Boiler Upload can confirm Pete Nakos' initial report of the two signing.

The pair of offensive linemen were part of UNLV's 2024 recruiting class a year ago and got some time as reserves during the Rebels' run to the Mountain West Championship Game. Now, the pair follow head coach Barry Odom and offensive line coach Vance Vice from Las Vegas to West Lafayette.

Vicari played in eight games during his first year at UNLV. The 6-foot-4, 305-pound lineman played 60 offensive snaps this season, splitting time between right guard and left tackle, offering some position versatility. In those snaps he did not allow a single pressure or sack and had just one penalty, while also having a 79.5 pass block grade on Pro Football Focus.

Purvis was another 2024 recruit that got some playing time in his first year at the collegiate level. The 6-foot-5, 330-pound guard played in eight game as a reserve, getting 77 snaps during the season. He split time between left guard and right guard, and was effective during his minimal playing time. Purvis did not allow a sack or pressure in pass protection, having an 82.6 Pro Football Focus pass blocking grade.

Both Vicari and Purvis also got reps on special teams, with Purvis starting on the punt and field goal units.

Purdue continues its recruiting success on Sunday, as Purvis and Vicari mark the fifth and sixth commitments of the day. The two freshmen offensive linemen join transfers EJ Colson, Carson Dean and Alex Sanford, as well as former UNLV signee Mason Alnutt.