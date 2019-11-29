Purdue slips past VCU in Florida opener
NICEVILLE, Fla — Purdue got its quality non-conference win, beating No. 20 VCU 59-56 as the Rams' three to tie at the buzzer rimmed off.
Despite a hideous offensive showing to start the game, Purdue led 32-26 at halftime, then endured a slew of missed opportunities and an extended field goal drought before making just enough free throws at the end to win.
Eric Hunter and Jahaad Proctor led Purdue with 12 points apiece and Trevion Williams added 10 before both he and Matt Haarms fouled out.
More to come ...
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.