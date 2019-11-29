PDF: Purdue-VCU statistics

NICEVILLE, Fla — Purdue got its quality non-conference win, beating No. 20 VCU 59-56 as the Rams' three to tie at the buzzer rimmed off.

Despite a hideous offensive showing to start the game, Purdue led 32-26 at halftime, then endured a slew of missed opportunities and an extended field goal drought before making just enough free throws at the end to win.

Eric Hunter and Jahaad Proctor led Purdue with 12 points apiece and Trevion Williams added 10 before both he and Matt Haarms fouled out.

More to come ...