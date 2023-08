As part of the promise to cover more Purdue sports we can begin with the first semi-official event of the 2023-24 sports calendar. This afternoon Purdue’s soccer team will begin its season with an exhibition game against Indiana State. The game is at 2pm and will be on the practice field adjacent to Folk Field on the northwest side of campus. It will begin what is hoped to be a bounceback season for the program after a disappointing 2022.