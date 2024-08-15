PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1SMDhIUDI0UDFUJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVIwOEhQMjRQMVQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Purdue Soccer Starts Moodie Era with Win

Purdue Boilermakers Gracie Dunaway (2) celebrates after scoring during the NCAA women s soccer game against the University of Southern California Trojans, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at Folk Field in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue won 3-0. Purdueuscwsoccer081822 Am16772 (© Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Travis Miller • BoilerUpload
Publisher
@JustTMill
Travis Miller is the publisher of Boiler Upload, the new home of Purdue sports on the Rivals.com network.

The first official sporting event of the 2024-25 school year is in the books and it marked a new beginning for Purdue Soccer. The program has fallen on tough times after reaching the second round of the NCAA Tournament in 2021. Purdue has not won a Big Ten game since October 31, 2021, and that led to the departure of Drew Roff after last season.

Enter Richard Moodie, who came to the program from South Alabama, where he was 91-36-19 in seven seasons. On Thursday night at Folk Field Purdue opened its season with the now annual Boiler Gold Rush game, and the Moodie era started with a nice 1-0 win over Washington State.

Purdue started the game strong with three shots on goal in the first 10 minute, but all were turned aside by goalkeeper Nadia Cooper. Cooper kept the Cougars in the game all evening long with a total of nine saves. She was able to keep a clean sheet until the 76th mniute when Gracie Dunaway was able to hit the back of the net on an assist from Sydney Boudreau.

Purdue's Emily Edwards had three saves as she earned a shutout in her first appearance for Purdue after transferring from Pitt. Purdue controlled the match throughout, allowing just one corner kick and seven total shots.

The goal was the 15th goal of Dunaway's career, and she tied for the team lead with three last year as Purdue scored just 18 times.

Purdue travels to Indianapolis on Sunday for game 2 against Butler. Next weekend Purdue hosts Loyola-Chicago and Illinois-Chicago before going to DePaul on August 29. Dayton comes to Purdue on Septembr 1 and No. 20 Alabama comes to Purdue on September 5.

The expanded Big Ten schedule begins on September 12 at Northwestern. The Big Ten slates features visits from No. 23 USC and No. 11 UCLA in mid-September and No. 13 Michigan State in the regular season finale.

Boiler Upload is now a partner with Seatgeek. Use Discount code is BOILERUPLOADRIVALS to get $20 off your first purchase at Seatgeek.com

Boiler Upload is an affiliate partner with Homefield Apparel, a premium collegiate apparel brand based in Indianapolis. They feature licensed vintage designs for over 150 different colleges and universities from the Colorado School of Mines all the way to most of the Big Ten. This, of course, includes Purdue. I can speak from experience that their Purdue line is fabulous, including the awesome 1967 Rose Bowl retro tee. Visit Homefield and use code BOILERUPLOAD for a discount on their unique designs.

