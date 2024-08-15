The first official sporting event of the 2024-25 school year is in the books and it marked a new beginning for Purdue Soccer. The program has fallen on tough times after reaching the second round of the NCAA Tournament in 2021. Purdue has not won a Big Ten game since October 31, 2021, and that led to the departure of Drew Roff after last season.

Enter Richard Moodie, who came to the program from South Alabama, where he was 91-36-19 in seven seasons. On Thursday night at Folk Field Purdue opened its season with the now annual Boiler Gold Rush game, and the Moodie era started with a nice 1-0 win over Washington State.

Purdue started the game strong with three shots on goal in the first 10 minute, but all were turned aside by goalkeeper Nadia Cooper. Cooper kept the Cougars in the game all evening long with a total of nine saves. She was able to keep a clean sheet until the 76th mniute when Gracie Dunaway was able to hit the back of the net on an assist from Sydney Boudreau.