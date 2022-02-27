Purdue spring football preview notebook
The calendar says “February,” but that isn’t stopping Purdue from beginning "spring" football practice.
On Monday, the Boilermakers will conduct the first of 15 allotted spring practices, which will conclude with a spring game on April 9.
Jeff Brohm has many things on this to-do list as he enters his sixth season in West Lafayette coming off his best year yet: A 9-4 season capped by a heart-stopping overtime victory vs. Tennessee in the Music City Bowl. It was Purdue’s first nine-win season since 2003.
