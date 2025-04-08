Purdue spring video: Kelvin Green, TJ Lindsey and Jamarrion Harkless

Following Purdue football's 12th spring practice on Tuesday morning, defensive tackles coach Kelvin Green and defensive linemen TJ Lindsey and Jamarrion Harkless met with the media.
Following Purdue football's 12th spring practice on Tuesday morning, defensive tackles coach Kelvin Green and defensive linemen TJ Lindsey and Jamarrion Harkless met with the media.
Purdue defensive tackles coach Kelvin Green, linemen Jamarrion Harkless and TJ Lindsey meet with the media.
Purdue football will host one of the top transfer defenders on the market for an official visit this week.
Another now former Boilermaker has picked his landing spot out of the transfer portal.
Purdue locks in an official visit for 2026 three-star cornerback Raderrion Daniels after his weekend visit.
Another transfer guard is set to be in West Lafayette next week for an official visit with the Boilermakers.
Purdue defensive tackles coach Kelvin Green, linemen Jamarrion Harkless and TJ Lindsey meet with the media.
Purdue football will host one of the top transfer defenders on the market for an official visit this week.
Another now former Boilermaker has picked his landing spot out of the transfer portal.