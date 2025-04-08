Advertisement
Published Apr 8, 2025
Purdue spring video: Kelvin Green, TJ Lindsey and Jamarrion Harkless
circle avatar
Dub Jellison  •  BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
Twitter
@DubJellison

Following Purdue football's 12th spring practice on Tuesday morning, defensive tackles coach Kelvin Green and defensive linemen TJ Lindsey and Jamarrion Harkless met with the media.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Advertisement
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Advertisement