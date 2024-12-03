Max Klare and Kydran Jenkins lead Purdue in All-Big Ten honors

A pair of Boilermakers earned All-Big Ten honors on Tuesday afternoon on the heels of standout showings this season. Redshirt sophomore tight end Max Klare and fifth-year senior linebacker Kydran Jenkins were both honored by the Big Ten conference.

Klare was named Third Team All-Big Ten by the coaches, following his breakout season with the Boilermakers. The sophomore led the team with 51 catches, 685 yards and four touchdowns, serving as the go-to target for Hudson Card and Ryan Browne. Klare was joined on the All-Big Ten teams by Penn State's Tyler Warren, Michigan's Colston Loveland, and Oregon's Terrance Ferguson, at the tight end position.

Jenkins was one of the biggest snubs a year ago, but gets his shine as a departing senior this time around. The fifth-year senior was named Third Team All-Big Ten by the media after racking up 83 total tackles, seven sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss while splitting time between inside linebacker and edge rusher. He was in the top seven in both sacks and tackles for loss in the conference this season, while leading Purdue in both categories.

Purdue had three All-Big Ten honorees a year ago, with Nic Scourton, Deion Burks and Dillon Thieneman. Thieneman was left off of the All-Conference squads this season after being the Big Ten Defensive Freshman of the Year and a Second Team member last season.

Thieneman leads a group of seven Boilermakers that were named All-Big Ten honorable mention. The star safety is joined by offensive linemen Gus Hartwig and Marcus Mbow, defensive lineman Cole Brevard, edge rusher Will Heldt, punter Keelan Crimmins and long snapper Nick Levy.