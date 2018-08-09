Purdue coaches are still unsure how they'll instruct their kicker to handle the new kickoff rule implemented into college football starting this season.

According to a new rule approved by the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel, return teams will now have the option to fair catch a kickoff inside the 25-yard line and have the ball placed at the 25 to begin a possession.

The new rule is the latest in a series of changes of the last few years to college football by the oversight committee to slowly remove the kickoff from the game in hopes of making the game safer as a whole.

Purdue senior kicker Shane Evans, who is likely to handle kickoff duties for the upcoming season, said Thursday following the Boilermakers' seventh preseason practice that he hasn't yet been instructed by Jeff Brohm or new special teams coach Mark Tommerdahl on how to handle kickoffs.

"If Coach Brohm wants me to kick it out of the back of the end zone then that's what I'm going to try to do," Evans said. "If he wants me to squib kick it, I've been working on that, too. Either one is one I'm capable of doing."

Evans, who was third in the Big Ten last season with 35 of his 60 kickoffs going for touchbacks, said he was surprised by the new rule and expects a lot of programs to instruct a squib kick to completely avoid the fair catch.

Brohm has said repeatedly this summer that his staff will be no different than anybody else as they'll likely need a few games to see how this new rule will play out.

"Everybody in the special teams world has talked to each other about this and it's just a huge unknown," Tommerdahl said. "There's no way to answer that right now. A lot of it is going to depend on your opponent. A lot of it will depend on how your offense is doing and so it really is to be determined."