News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-30 22:29:30 -0500') }} football Edit

Purdue still No. 1 for Bryce Austin

Nq151qfey5qhvuhhyu34
Sean Williams • GoldandBlack.com
@SeanW_Rivals
Staff

More: Purdue 2020 offers | Purdue 2020 commitments

CINCINNATI - After his third visit to West Lafayette back in February, Southfield (Mich.) A&T defensive lineman Bryce Austin said Purdue was his No. 1 school.

During this past weekend's Rivals 3-Stripe Camp in Cincinnati, the message from the three-star prospect was still the same in regards to the Boilermakers.

"They are still my top school," Austin said. "I just love the school. If I go there, I get a chance to play early from Day 1. That's just a place I feel I can really call home. I'm always welcome. I can call anybody on the coaching staff and talk to them."

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}