CINCINNATI - After his third visit to West Lafayette back in February, Southfield (Mich.) A&T defensive lineman Bryce Austin said Purdue was his No. 1 school.

During this past weekend's Rivals 3-Stripe Camp in Cincinnati, the message from the three-star prospect was still the same in regards to the Boilermakers.

"They are still my top school," Austin said. "I just love the school. If I go there, I get a chance to play early from Day 1. That's just a place I feel I can really call home. I'm always welcome. I can call anybody on the coaching staff and talk to them."