Purdue struggles in second half in loss to Nebraska

Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr. (17) is tackled by Purdue Boilermakers linebacker Yanni Karlaftis (14) and defensive lineman Joe Anderson (95) at Ross-Ade Stadium. (Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images)
Israel Schuman • BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
@ischumanwrites
I grew up watching Purdue sports, and now I get to write about them after finding my passion for journalism at Purdue's student paper, the Exponent.

For most of three quarters, Purdue kept things weird enough to compete against its first Big Ten foe.

There were blocked kicks, big defensive plays and even a lead at one point, 3-0 in favor of the Boilermakers, 9 minutes into the third quarter.

But a lack of offense through all 60 minutes played Saturday afternoon showed itself on the scoreboard when Nebraska's luck turned around.

The Cornhuskers (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) worked along the sidelines to gash Purdue's defense in the second half, overcoming the third-down woes that followed them all game by staying ahead of the sticks. Nebraska scored 28 second-half points to beat Purdue (1-3, 0-1) 28-10.

Senior quarterback Hudson Card appeared to be missing Jahmal Edrine and CJ Smith, the team's leading wideouts, who are currently injured without a timetable to return. He threw for 174 yards and averaged 4.6 per attempt when including the five times he was sacked.

The offense as a whole gained 12 first downs in total, compared to 25 for Nebraska.


The good

Third down kept Purdue in the game, and leading as it approached the fourth quarter.

The Boilers kept staving off Cornhusker points, even as Cornhusker quarterback Dylan Raiola passed efficiently.

On the game's seventh drive, Raiola had Purdue on the ropes with deep balls Purdue couldn't, or at least didn't, defend. Two pass interference calls in a row made it three on the day for the Boilers, and Nebraska pushed to the red zone.

But redshirt freshman inside linebacker Winston Berglund answered the call with Purdue's only sack of the day.

Berglund struck again on a goal line third-and-one in the fourth quarter, when Nebraska led just 7-3 and hope of a Purdue victory lived. But the next play, the Cornhuskers punched it in with ease. It was a microcosm for the entire game, where Nebraska had success on every down but third.



PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj44IHlhcmRzIHBlciBhdHRlbXB0IGZyb20gRHlsYW4gUmFpb2xhLCBi dXQgMC02IG9uIHRoaXJkIGRvd24gZm9yIE5lYnJhc2thIHNob3VsZCBub3Qg Y29udGludWUgaW4gdGhlIHNlY29uZCBoYWxmLiA8YnI+PGJyPlRpbWUgZm9y IFB1cmR1ZSYjMzk7cyBvZmZlbnNlIHRvIHBvbnkgdXAgb3IgZmluZCBvdXQu PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSXNyYWVsIFNjaHVtYW4gKEBpc2NodW1hbndyaXRlcykg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9pc2NodW1hbndyaXRlcy9z dGF0dXMvMTg0MDA4Njc2ODgxMDQ0Njk0Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMjgsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

The bad

Nebraska didn't improve on its abysmal third down numbers when it scored 28 second-half points; it didn't have to.

The Cornhuskers faced only two third downs in the entire second half, racking up more than 200 yards in the latter two quarters.

Purdue didn't apply enough discomfort to a freshman quarterback opponent playing his first college football road game.

It got to him on occasion. Raiola made a haphazard throw on third down late in the second quarter. The freshman quarterback who wears white and red and No. 15 did a poor impression of the Kansas City Chief's Patrick Mahomes, throwing sidearm downfield as he was hit.

But Purdue's defense did little to disrupt its freshman quarterback opponent the rest of the game. He was hurried three times.

To boot, Raiola had his way downfield and any down that wasn't third. His deep balls coaxed five pass interference calls from Boiler defensive backs, part of 125 total penalty yards surrendered from Purdue.



The different


The first half was an exercise in futility and absurdity, as special teams and yellow flags starred in keeping points from the board.

Purdue was whistled for four pass interference calls, and blocked two field goals; it missed one of its own. Only the "Kicks for Cash" contestant could find the middle of the goalposts, fitting two in on the same number of attempts as both teams combined.

It was the first time no points hit the board in a Ross-Ade Stadium first half since 1993, and Purdue hadn't blocked two field goals in a game since 2011.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IYW5nIGl0IGluIHRoZSBMb3V2cmUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL0kxakQxb2lSdEIiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9JMWpEMW9pUnRCPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IERhbiBXZXR6ZWwgKEBEYW5XZXR6ZWwpIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRGFuV2V0emVsL3N0YXR1cy8xODQwMDgy NzA2MzM3NTI5ODg4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAy OCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

It was ... exciting, depending on your definition. The Ross-Ade crowd was rowdy for the blocked kicks, and Purdue's fight against a Big Ten opponent. The empty space at the top of the student section stopped a few rows down until midway through the fourth quarter.

The defense played zone coverage more often than is typical, and without starting senior safety Antonio Stevens played sophomore safety Dillon Thieneman closer to the line of scrimmage, where he showed up several times, in the first half in particular, with hard tackles on third down. He finished with nine tackles, a team lead.

