For most of three quarters, Purdue kept things weird enough to compete against its first Big Ten foe. There were blocked kicks, big defensive plays and even a lead at one point, 3-0 in favor of the Boilermakers, 9 minutes into the third quarter.

But a lack of offense through all 60 minutes played Saturday afternoon showed itself on the scoreboard when Nebraska's luck turned around.

The Cornhuskers (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) worked along the sidelines to gash Purdue's defense in the second half, overcoming the third-down woes that followed them all game by staying ahead of the sticks. Nebraska scored 28 second-half points to beat Purdue (1-3, 0-1) 28-10.

Senior quarterback Hudson Card appeared to be missing Jahmal Edrine and CJ Smith, the team's leading wideouts, who are currently injured without a timetable to return. He threw for 174 yards and averaged 4.6 per attempt when including the five times he was sacked. The offense as a whole gained 12 first downs in total, compared to 25 for Nebraska.



The good

Third down kept Purdue in the game, and leading as it approached the fourth quarter. The Boilers kept staving off Cornhusker points, even as Cornhusker quarterback Dylan Raiola passed efficiently.

On the game's seventh drive, Raiola had Purdue on the ropes with deep balls Purdue couldn't, or at least didn't, defend. Two pass interference calls in a row made it three on the day for the Boilers, and Nebraska pushed to the red zone. But redshirt freshman inside linebacker Winston Berglund answered the call with Purdue's only sack of the day.

Berglund struck again on a goal line third-and-one in the fourth quarter, when Nebraska led just 7-3 and hope of a Purdue victory lived. But the next play, the Cornhuskers punched it in with ease. It was a microcosm for the entire game, where Nebraska had success on every down but third.







The bad

Nebraska didn't improve on its abysmal third down numbers when it scored 28 second-half points; it didn't have to. The Cornhuskers faced only two third downs in the entire second half, racking up more than 200 yards in the latter two quarters. Purdue didn't apply enough discomfort to a freshman quarterback opponent playing his first college football road game.

It got to him on occasion. Raiola made a haphazard throw on third down late in the second quarter. The freshman quarterback who wears white and red and No. 15 did a poor impression of the Kansas City Chief's Patrick Mahomes, throwing sidearm downfield as he was hit. But Purdue's defense did little to disrupt its freshman quarterback opponent the rest of the game. He was hurried three times. To boot, Raiola had his way downfield and any down that wasn't third. His deep balls coaxed five pass interference calls from Boiler defensive backs, part of 125 total penalty yards surrendered from Purdue.





The different



The first half was an exercise in futility and absurdity, as special teams and yellow flags starred in keeping points from the board. Purdue was whistled for four pass interference calls, and blocked two field goals; it missed one of its own. Only the "Kicks for Cash" contestant could find the middle of the goalposts, fitting two in on the same number of attempts as both teams combined.

It was the first time no points hit the board in a Ross-Ade Stadium first half since 1993, and Purdue hadn't blocked two field goals in a game since 2011.

