Purdue survives a thriller to win Big Ten opener against Iowa
Come lunchtime on Monday, Purdue will now very likely be ranked No. 1 nationally for the first time in its history.
After surviving a furious Iowa rally from 19 down to 10 minutes left to getting within two late to win 77-70, Purdue's now 8-0 and will leave It to the voters now to determine if they're worthy of No. 1/
More to come ...
