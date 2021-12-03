Purdue survives a thriller to win Big Ten opener against Iowa

PDF: Purdue-Iowa stats

Come lunchtime on Monday, Purdue will now very likely be ranked No. 1 nationally for the first time in its history.

After surviving a furious Iowa rally from 19 down to 10 minutes left to getting within two late to win 77-70, Purdue's now 8-0 and will leave It to the voters now to determine if they're worthy of No. 1/

More to come ...