Purdue's seniors carry Boilermakers past IU on senior day

Another nail-biter for Purdue, but this one turned out in the Boilermakers' favor — a 69-67 win over rival Indiana in the regular season finale.

In their final games in Mackey Arena, Boilermaker seniors Trevion Williams, Sasha Stefanovic and Eric Hunter all came up big down the stretch.

Hunter led Purdue with 17 points. Stefanovic scored 15 and the majority of Williams' eight points and eight rebounds came late. His steal of a Hoosier in-bound in the game's final minute might have been the biggest play of the game.

More to come ...