As has become a semi-annual tradition, Purdue hung on for dear life at Penn State, got tied up in a thriller and stole one from the Nittany Lions in most heart-wrenching fashion for the home team.

The 17th-ranked Boilermakers, now winners of nine of 10, beat Penn State in overtime, 99-90.

Carsen Edwards scored 38, Ryan Cline 20, and Trevion Williams came up big in the extra session at both ends of the floor.

It was the third-straight meeting between Purdue and Penn State at Bryce Jordan Center to go to OT.

Penn State, which trailed by as many as 17 in the first half, took its first lead of the game with 58 seconds left in regulation on Rasir Bolton's jumper from the corner.

But Edwards tied the game with five seconds left in regulation on a drive to the basket, so easy Penn State will be kicking itself for allowing it, to force overtime.

In OT, Purdue dominated, making its first three shots and holding Penn State to 1-of-7 shooting, its only field goal in the extra session coming with the game out of reach.

At the start of the game, Purdue came out on a tear, with Edwards burying four quick threes as part of an early Boilermaker shooting onslaught that built a lead that peaked at 17 in the first half. But on the back of 13 second-chance points off offensive rebounds and 8-of-15 three-point shooting — when it came in shooting less than 27 percent in Big Ten play — Penn State used a 19-5 run to get within three points before Aaron Wheeler beat the halftime buzzer with a banked-in three. Purdue lead 50-44 at halftime, having allowed 44 points to a Penn State team that came in averaging just 61.6 during its winless Big Ten season prior.

Purdue won despite getting outrebounded 41-32, giving up 18 offensive rebounds that contributed to Penn State's 23 second-chance points.

Trevion Williams added 10 points for Purdue, four in overtime, along with a rebound and a block.

Nojel Eastern grabbed 10 rebounds and went 8-for-8 from the foul line, 6-for-6 in overtime.

More to come ...