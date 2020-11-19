GoldandBlack - Purdue target Fletcher Loyer planning on Monday decision

Fletcher Loyer, one of Purdue's highest priorities for the 2022 recruiting class, Is on the verge of a decision.

According to Tipton Edits, the guard from Homestead High School In Fort Wayne — he moved In from Clarkston, Mich., for this season — will announce his decision Monday.

Purdue, Notre Dame, Utah, Michigan, Nebraska and Missouri comprise Loyer's list, with Purdue and Notre Dame long thought to be especially strong for the crafty and prolific shooting combo guard.

Loyer is the younger brother of Michigan State guard Foster Loyer and the son of former NBA coach John Loyer, and has family connections to Purdue. His mother grew up in the community and was a member of the volleyball coaching staff at Purdue at one point. Loyer's grandparents live in near-by Battle Ground.

Fletcher Loyer hasn't been able to make a recruiting visit to Purdue because of the pandemic, but he has attended games in Mackey Arena the past two seasons when the Boilermakers have played Michigan State, to see his brother play.