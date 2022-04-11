INDIANAPOLIS — Xavier Booker exited his junior season a different player than he went in.

During the season, the 6-foot-11 big man took significant steps forward both in his productivity and demeanor, the two things very much connected.

"It was my confidence and my consistent motor," Booker said of what changed in him during the season. "Just playing harder all the time and being aggressive and worrying about little things like rebounding and blocking shots instead of trying to leak out (on offense) or camping out around the three-point line. I tried to get more involved inside and be more aggressive."

A lot went into Cathedral dramatically reversing its fortunes and winding up as 4A state champions, but Booker's play was certainly one of the biggest reasons.