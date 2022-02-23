NOBLESVILLE — Purdue had one of its early offensive line targets on campus a few weekends back, when Kentucky tackle Malachi Wood visited for the Boilermakers' junior day.

"It was a really good first impression," Wood said at Monday's Best of the Midwest Combine in Noblesville. "All the facilities were really nice, and I really liked the coaches up there."

The towering 6-foot-8 lineman from Madison Central in Richmond, Ky., carries a lean 270 pounds post-basketball season, but figures to be 300-plus pounds one day, as his bulk catches up to his considerable length and plus mobility and athleticism.

He certainly looks the part of prototypical modern pass-blocking offensive tackle.