Purdue targets Georgia offensive tackle Jakiah Leftwich

Atlanta offensive tackle Jakiah Leftwich.
Purdue is one of many schools targeting Atlanta offensive tackle Jakiah Leftwich. (Rivals.com)
Offensive tackle being one of its foremost positional priorities for 2021, Purdue's hoping to become a player for highly recruited Georgian Jakiah Leftwich.

The 6-foot-6, 310-pound Rivals.com three-star lineman from talent-rich Atlanta Westlake was offered by the Boilermaker staff earlier this month.

"Coach (Chris) Barclay had reached out on Twitter and told me he liked my film, how he liked how I could dominate up front, and told me to give him a call," Leftwich said. "He explained to me what their program is all about and how they need tackles, and he offered me.

"I'm definitely going to take a look."

