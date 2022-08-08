Purdue TE Garrett Miller suffers season-ending knee injury

Purdue redshirt junior tight end Garrett Miller suffered a season-ending knee injury in practice today, GoldandBlack.com confirmed.

It was a non-contact injury, as Miller made a simple cut in skelly and went down.

Miller was slated to play a big role in 2022 alongside No. 1 tight Payne Durham. Purdue will turn to redshirt junior Paul Piferi, a converted quarterback, for the No. 2 role. Purdue also has redshirt sophomore Ben Buechel. Redshirt freshman tight end Drew Biber is currently out with a leg injury suffered last week; he should be back in a couple of weeks.

Miller made 19 catches for 165 yards in 2022.