Purdue TE Garrett Miller suffers season-ending knee injury
Purdue redshirt junior tight end Garrett Miller suffered a season-ending knee injury in practice today, GoldandBlack.com confirmed.
It was a non-contact injury, as Miller made a simple cut in skelly and went down.
Miller was slated to play a big role in 2022 alongside No. 1 tight Payne Durham. Purdue will turn to redshirt junior Paul Piferi, a converted quarterback, for the No. 2 role. Purdue also has redshirt sophomore Ben Buechel. Redshirt freshman tight end Drew Biber is currently out with a leg injury suffered last week; he should be back in a couple of weeks.
Miller made 19 catches for 165 yards in 2022.
