Max Klare hardly even remembers the last touchdown he scored.

It was a scoreless stretch for the talented tight end that spanned to his senior season at St. Xavier, where he caught five that year, before heading to West Lafayette the following summer. That was almost three years ago now. The near three season drought of finding the end zone has finally come to an end for the Purdue standout, who scored his first touchdown in the collegiate ranks on Saturday against Indiana State.

It was a moment Klare had been anticipating for awhile, but the satisfaction of reaching the end zone for the first time in nearly three years was more than he could hope for.

"It felt great. Obviously, never got to experience that before. I didn't know what it'd feel like, but it lived up to all the expectations.You know, I'm really excited about it, see if I can get a few more," Klare said.

Flash back to a year ago at this time, there was a strong likelihood that Klare would have been one of the top scorers for the Boilermakers as he embarked on what was supposed to be an introduction to the Big Ten.

That campaign crumbled as it was just getting started, with the starting tight end going down at the end of September due to a lingering ankle issue, that had been present since his first year on campus, giving out. Klare caught 22 passes for 196 yards in 4+ games before going down with the season-ending injury injury.

It was a "what-if" season for Klare, who had stepped into a prominent role for Graham Harrell in the absence of the now departed Garrett Miller and NFL bound Payne Durham. Despite a disappointing end to his redshirt freshman year, Klare believes he is better and stronger for what lies ahead.

"It's obviously frustrating. The injury was definitely frustrating, wasn't easy to go through, but at the end of the day, I think every time I've gone through an injury, I've only gotten better. It just really helps clear your mental and gives you time away from the game to really appreciate it when you come back," Klare said.

"A lot goes through your head. I mean, all the work you put in the offseason, just to have the season cut short like that, definitely not easy. But at the end of the day it was good for me."

Quarterback Hudson Card connected with Klare in the back of the end zone on the Boilermakers' opening drive to not only kickoff Purdue's season in impressive fashion, but also set the table for what could be the redshirt sophomore's true breakout season.

Klare hauled in five catches for a career-high 71 yards and the aforementioned score in Purdue's season-opening win, while he had another 30+ yard reception called back by penalty. We had to wait for it, but that is the type of tight end Klare Purdue expects to be in the Air Raid offense.