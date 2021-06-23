Ross-Ade to be at full capacity for 2021 season
Purdue made it official announcing Wednesday afternoon that Ross-Ade Stadium will be at full capacity for the 2021 season.
The Boilermakers open the season at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4 when the Boilermakers take on Oregon State in Ross-Ade Stadium.
The Boilermakers six-game 2021 home schedule looks like this:
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|
Sept. 4
|
Oregon State
|
7 p.m.
|
Sept. 25
|
Illinois
|
TBA
|
Oct. 2
|
Minnesota
|
TBA
|
Oct. 23
|
Wisconsin
|
TBA
|
Nov. 6
|
Michigan State
|
TBA
|
Nov. 27
|
Indiana
|
TBA
According to a statement posted on Purduesports.com, The Tippecanoe County Board of Health has authorized Purdue Athletics to return to 100 percent capacity in Ross-Ade Stadium and Holloway Gymnasium for the upcoming fall seasons.
Tippecanoe County will not mandate any social-distancing restrictions or facial coverings at Purdue football and volleyball contests this fall, allowing for full capacity at both venues. Decisions about capacity in Mackey Arena and other athletics facilities will be made in the near future.T
That fact that Holloway Gym will be open for business as usual bodes well for the men's and women's basketball seasons to be played at full capaciity in Mackey Arena later in the fall.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.