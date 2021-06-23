Ross-Ade to be at full capacity for 2021 season

Purdue made it official announcing Wednesday afternoon that Ross-Ade Stadium will be at full capacity for the 2021 season. The Boilermakers open the season at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4 when the Boilermakers take on Oregon State in Ross-Ade Stadium.

The Boilermakers six-game 2021 home schedule looks like this:

2021 Purdue Football home schedule Date Opponent Time Sept. 4 Oregon State 7 p.m. Sept. 25 Illinois TBA Oct. 2 Minnesota TBA Oct. 23 Wisconsin TBA Nov. 6 Michigan State TBA

Nov. 27 Indiana TBA

According to a statement posted on Purduesports.com, The Tippecanoe County Board of Health has authorized Purdue Athletics to return to 100 percent capacity in Ross-Ade Stadium and Holloway Gymnasium for the upcoming fall seasons. Tippecanoe County will not mandate any social-distancing restrictions or facial coverings at Purdue football and volleyball contests this fall, allowing for full capacity at both venues. Decisions about capacity in Mackey Arena and other athletics facilities will be made in the near future.T