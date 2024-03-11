Ryan Walters and Purdue have made a key off-field addition to the coaching staff, hiring former Miami (OH) running backs coach Jason Simmons as an analyst with the Boilermakers. 247's Matt Zenitz was the first to report the hire.

Simmons spent just one season with the RedHawks, helping guide running back Rashad Amos to Miami's first 1,000-yard rushing campaign in nearly a decade. Miami also won its first MAC Championship in school history last season.

Prior to his one year stint in Oxford, Simmons coached Indiana High School powerhouse Ben Davis for five years, coaching the likes of Dawand Jones and Daylan Carnell, among other Division 1 talent. He was also the head coach at Noblesville High School for three seasons.

Simmons now joins the Boilermaker coaching staff, along with the man who he replaced at Miami, current Purdue running backs coach Lamar Conard. Simmons has a long history in the state of Indiana, which will help Walters and company recruit their backyard in the future.