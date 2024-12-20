Purdue to hire Mississippi State's Brandon Lee as general manager

Purdue football has hired a new general manager for Barry Odom's new staff in West Lafayette, as Brandon Lee has been tabbed for the job, Boiler Upload can confirm after Tom Dienhart's initial report on Friday morning.

Lee comes to Purdue from Mississippi State, where he was the Associate A.D., in charge of NIL Strategy and Innovation for the Bulldogs, a role he began just earlier this year. The hire comes on the heels of now former general manager Noah Joseph not being retained from the previous staff.

Lee has two other stints in athletic departments during his career, serving as the Assistant Athletics Director for Name, Image & Likeness at Missouri, as well as Special Projects Assistant and Discovery Officer at Colorado and the Director of Student-Athlete Professionalism at Notre Dame.

It is a reunion for Barry Odom and Lee in West Lafayette, as Lee played under Odom at Missouri from 2015-2018. The former linebacker tallied 124 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks during his playing day with the Tigers. His collegiate career came on the heels of a standout career in Indianapolis at Lawrence Central High School, where he was a three-star recruit and No. 7 player in Indiana in the 2014 recruiting class. During the recruiting process, he earned offers from the likes of Iowa, Kentucky, Penn State, Oregon, Virginia Tech, Michigan State and others.

In a world where the transfer portal and NIL/Revenue sharing become more and more prevalent, Lee will serve in a key role with the Boilermakers' roster building efforts to start the Barry Odom era in West Lafayette.