Purdue football set to host 20+ visitors, included three commits and four targets for Saturday's game vs Indiana State.
The much anticipated debut of the Card to Edrine connection is nearly upon us, after a year of behind-the-scenes work.
Purdue quarterback Hudson Card and wide receiver Jahmal Edrine spoke to the media in advance of Saturday’s season-opener
Purdue commit Luke Ertel talks to Boiler Upload about his decision, fit with the Boilermakers and more.
2026 three-star guard Luke Ertel announced his commitment to the Boilermakers via X on Tuesday evening.
