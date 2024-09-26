Purdue to host 80+ visitors in Ross-Ade Stadium for Nebraska game
When Purdue plays host to Nebraska in Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday afternoon, it will also have 80+ visitors on tap for the Big Ten opener. Boiler Upload has the latest with the top prospects set to be in West Lafayette this weekend, including a pair of 2026 priorities, commits and several players to monitor.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news