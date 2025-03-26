Purdue to host transfer linebacker for visit this week

One of the top transfers on the market is set to visit Purdue this week. Tennessee State linebacker Sanders Ellis will visit Purdue on Thursday, where he will have the opportunity to take in a spring practice in West Lafayette, a source confirmed to Boiler Upload.

Ellis was a 2024 recruit, signing with Eddie George and Tennessee State out of high school, where he bursted onto the scene as a true freshman last season. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound defender racked up 81 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks for the Tigers in 2024, while being a finalist for the Jerry Rice National Freshman of the Year award.

Upon his standout rookie campaign at the collegiate level and Eddie George's move to Bowling Green, Ellis entered the transfer portal and is one of the top available players during the spring window. Along with the Boilermakers, Ellis is also being pursued by the likes of Tennessee, Auburn, Virginia Tech, Bowling Green, App State, James Madison, and East Carolina.

Purdue has already overhauled its linebacker room under defensive coordinator Mike Scherer, adding transfers Mani Powell (UNLV), Alex Sanford Jr. and Carson Dean (Arkansas), to pair alongside returners Hudson Miller and Winston Berglund. The Boilermakers are now looking to further bolster their linebacker corps ahead of the spring transfer window, which officially opens next month.