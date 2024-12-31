Purdue to host UNLV wide receiver/returner Jacob De Jesus for visit

One of the top players to enter the portal from UNLV is set to visit Purdue this weekend. Wide receiver and return specialist Jacob De Jesus is set for an official visit to West Lafayette from January 3-5, his agent Christopher Gil of Optimal Sports Management tells Boiler Upload.

De Jesus did it all for the Rebels over the last two seasons, totaling 96 catches for 1,118 yards and five touchdowns, as well as 147 yards and a touchdown on 29 rushing attempts. His career-high at the FBS level came in 2023, when he was second on the team with 60 catches and 606 yards, behind only the now NFL-bound Ricky White.

The 5-foot-7 De Jesus has had the most success as a returner, though. In 2023, he earned Second Team All-America honors from USA TODAY and Action Network, as well as Third Team honors by Phil Steele. De Jesus tallied 822 yards on kick returns and 257 yards on punt returns, both of which led the Mountain West Conference that season. He led the conference in punt return yards again this fall, having 252, while being a First Team All-Mountain West selection for his efforts.

De Jesus is coming off MVP honors in UNLV's win over Cal in the LA Bowl, where he had 142 all-purpose yards and a touchdown.