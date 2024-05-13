It was a busy weekend in Ann Arbor as the men’s and women’s track & field teams were competing in the Big Ten Outdoor Championships. The men’s team earned a sixth place finish thanks to three individual championships while the women finished 10th. The men’s finish was an improvement of six spots over last year.

The highlight of the weekend was Praise Aniamaka, who won his second straight Big Ten championship in the triple jump. Not only did he win, he set a new Big Ten meet record with a jump of 16.49 meters. That mark would have been good enough for fifth at least season’s NCAA meet. It is also the fifth straight time a Purdue athlete has won the men’s triple jump at the Big Ten meet.

Cameron Miller won the 200 meters in a wind-aided 19.97, the fastest time in school history if not for the wind. It was the second conference championship of his career after he won the ACC indoor 200 meters in 2022. The last time Purdue had a Big Ten champion was Raheem Mostert in 2014.

Purdue’s final winner on the weekend was Seth Miller, who won the discus with a throw of 60.95 meters. He is the 10th winner in school history in the discus.

Overall Purdue had 19 podium finishes on the weekend. The men’s 4x400 meter relay finished third to earn a bronze medal on Sunday. Andreas Hartson was the runner-up in the decathlon