Purdue transfer TE Max Klare commits to Ohio State

One of Purdue's premier talents to enter the transfer portal has found a home, as tight end Max Klare has committed to Ohio State, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported on Monday evening.

Klare burst onto the scene in 2024 with a breakout campaign, racking up 51 catches for 685 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Boilermakers in all three categories, while being in the top three of Big Ten tight ends in catches and receiving yards. The redshirt sophomore was named All-Big Ten for his stellar season as well.

The now former Boilermaker is rated the No. 75 overall player and top tight end in the portal this cycle, according to Rivals' 2025 portal rankings.

Now that Klare's departure is official, following the transfers of Drew Biber (Minnesota) and Tayvion Galloway (Middle Tennessee State), the Boilermakers have an inexperienced tight end room from a pass catching perspective.

Current sophomore George Burhenn is the lone tight end on the roster with more than four catches in their career, with just six. Purdue did just ink UNLV transfer Christian Moore to bolster the group, to pair along with incoming freshman Jon Grimmett. More names should be added to the group, replacing one of the top units on the team a year ago.

Purdue has now seen 13 of its transfer defectors find homes at the Power 4 level, with Klare now joining the likes of Dillon Thieneman (Oregon), Cole Brevard (Texas), Will Heldt (Clemson), Ryan Browne (North Carolina), Marcos Davila (Nebraska), Yanni Karlaftis (Northwestern), Jaron Tibbs (Kansas State) and others.