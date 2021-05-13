 transfer tracker | Purdue football | receivers
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-13 08:01:41 -0500') }} football Edit

Purdue transfer tracker: Receivers

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1
Amad Anderson, Jr., is one of three Purdue wideouts to transfer. He landed at Temple.
Amad Anderson, Jr., is one of three Purdue wideouts to transfer. He landed at Temple. (Krockover Photography)

MORE TRANSFER TRACKER: Running backs

The transfer portal has been hopping this offseason.

Purdue has benefited from the portal, bringing in nine transfers since the end of the 2020 season: five on defense, two on offense and two on special teams.

The deadline for players in the portal to transfer to other schools and play in 2021 is July 1. That deadline will move to May 1 for athletes in fall and winter sports in subsequent years.

This is a series that will examine the impact on the Purdue roster of the arrival and departure of transfers. This list could grow in the coming days, so stay tuned for updates.

Next up: Receivers.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMzciLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3B1cmR1ZS5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3MvcHVyZHVlLXRyYW5zZmVyLXRyYWNrZXItcmVjZWl2ZXJzIgogIH0p OwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRl RWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNC eVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8v IGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdl IGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0 dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50 Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK PG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJl c2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUy RnB1cmR1ZS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRnB1cmR1ZS10cmFuc2Zlci10 cmFja2VyLXJlY2VpdmVycyZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTM3JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNz X3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFn IC0tPgoKCg==