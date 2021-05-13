The transfer portal has been hopping this offseason.

Purdue has benefited from the portal, bringing in nine transfers since the end of the 2020 season: five on defense, two on offense and two on special teams.

The deadline for players in the portal to transfer to other schools and play in 2021 is July 1. That deadline will move to May 1 for athletes in fall and winter sports in subsequent years.

This is a series that will examine the impact on the Purdue roster of the arrival and departure of transfers. This list could grow in the coming days, so stay tuned for updates.

Next up: Receivers.