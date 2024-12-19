Purdue transfer Will Heldt commits to Clemson

One of Purdue's top portal entries this cycle has officially moved on as sophomore edge rusher Will Heldt committed to Clemson on Thursday afternoon, after initially entering the portal on December 6th.

Heldt reportedly took visits to LSU, Texas A&M and Clemson before settling as the first scholarship defensive transfer portal pickup for Dabo Swinney since the portal opened in 2018. He is currently ranked as the 13th overall player and 3rd defensive end in 2025 Rivals Transfer Portal rankings.

The rising edge rusher had a breakout year for the Boilermakers in 2024, tallying 56 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss and five sacks in his first year as a starter. His tackles for loss and sacks were second for the team, behind only the now NFL bound Kydran Jenkins.

Heldt becomes the ninth former Boilermaker to find a home since entering the transfer portal this cycle, including seven moves to other Power 4 programs. He joins Dillon Thieneman (Oregon), Cole Brevard (Texas), Tarrion Grant (Texas Tech), Mahamane Moussa (Louisville), Jaron Tibbs (Kansas State) and Drew Biber (Minnesota) in that category.