Resourceful.

That’s the best way to describe what Purdue has to be when it comes to running the football as it continues to operate without No. 1 running back Zander Horvath (broken leg) while also not knowing if No. 2 option King Doerue (illness) will be available this Saturday when Minnesota visits.

“I think our running backs are working hard,” said Boilermaker coach Jeff Brohm. “It's a work in progress, a little bit. It's not like we have a ton of experience there right now.”