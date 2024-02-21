There was a small scheduling note that fell through the cracks last week regarding Purdue football. It appears that the return game with UConn has been moved from the 2025 schedule four further years out to 2029.

This was apparently done to accomodate Delaware's move to the FBS level, giving the Huskies a home-and-home. Officially, UConn is currently an independent when it comes to football, so it has a lot of flexibility in its scheduling.

This also gives Purdue an opening on its 2025 schedule. The Boilers are currently slated to play at Notre Dame and home against Ball State that season. It also has Big Ten home games against Illinois, Indiana, Ohio State, Rutgers, and USC.

It seems likely Purdue would like to get another home date in order to keep it at 7 home/5 away games, especially since this season is a 6 home/6 away year. If Purdue elects to start a new home and home series it could also get quite spread out. Right now the 2026, 2027, and 2028 non-conference schedules are full:

2026

Wake Forest, Indiana State, Notre Dame

2027

at Notre Dame, North Carolina, Miami (OH)

2028

Western Illinois, at Wake Forest, Notre Dame

The 2028 season is the last on the current Big Ten opponent rotation. In even numbered years Purdue has four conference home games and five away games, and in odd numbered years it is the opposite.

The following games are also scheduled beyond 2028:

2029

at Vanderbilt (return game from 2019), UConn

2030

at TCU (return game from 2019)

2031

at North Carolina

2032

OPEN

2033

at Ole Miss

2034

Ole Miss

It seems highly unlikely Purdue would want to go on the road for a second non-conference game in 2025. It has only played two road non-conference games in the same season once in the last 50 years, and that was in 2021 when it played at UConn and Notre Dame (although it day play neutral site games in Indianapolis in 1985 and 2017 in addition to a true road game).

Purdue may tag in an FCS team or another nearby MAC school. I suppose it also could call up Memphis or Air Force, teams it was supposed to play in 2020 in one-off buy games. If you're wondering if it could do the cancelled 2020 return trip to Boston College as of now the Eagles have a full non-conference schedule in 2025, but one is against FCS Furman that could be moved, especially for a home game against a major conference opponent. Either way, a spot for the 2025 season is up in the air.

It should also be stated that ALL of these dates are very much subject to change and by 2030 could be in the Big 32 or something after a merger of the Big Ten and Big 12.