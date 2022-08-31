On the eve of Purdue's 2022 season opener, its athletic department offered a glimpse at what the future may look like, making public its concepts for its upcoming renovation of Ross-Ade Stadium.

The anticipated $45-plus-million first phase of the stadium project is highlighted by three main elements.

• An enclosed South end zone, a move Purdue prepared for with the positioning of the new video board structure constructed prior to the 2020 season.

Purdue intends to use South seating for a dedicated student section, as well as the marching band, which would represent a significant change. Student seating currently is positioned behind the opponent's sideline, toward the northern end of the stadium.

The new "safe standing" student section would also include a "social section." South end zone seating will replace the current outdoor patio area.

• A tunnel connecting Purdue's locker room area in the Kozuch Football Performance Complex to Rohrman Field in the stadium, eliminating the inefficiency and security concerns that come with the team currently crossing the street to end the stadium near its south end zone.

• A nutrition center for Purdue athletes, to be located at the north end of the stadium, across the street from Kozuch.

Work is expected to begin on the renovation following the 2022 season, to be completed, it's hoped, in time for the 2023 season opener against Fresno State.

