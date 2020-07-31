Purdue has had 35 individuals test positive for COVID-19 out of 573 tests administered within its athletic department since its phased return to activity began June 8, per a Friday update provided by its athletic department.

It currently has eight active cases.

None of Purdue's positive cases from the outset have required hospitalization and those cases have "generally" been asymptomatic or exhibited only mild symptoms, according to Purdue.

Last week, Purdue reported 27 positives out of its first 415 tests, with five of those cases having remained active as of a week ago.

Purdue's protocol for handling positive tests includes contact-tracing measures to identify those who may have come in contact with an infected person. A location on campus has been set aside for those who test positive to be quarantined.

Purdue will provide weekly testing updates, the athletic department announced. It also reports data to the Indiana State Health Department.