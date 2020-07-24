GoldandBlack - Purdue updates COVID-19 testing results thus far

Purdue has had 27 individuals test positive for COVID-19 out of 415 tests administered within its athletic department since its phased return to activity began June 8, per a Friday morning announcement.

Twenty-two of those who have been isolated have completed quarantine. Five cases remain active. There have been no hospitalizations and the majority of cases have been asymptomatic or mild in their symptoms, per the athletic department's release.

Purdue's protocol for handling positive tests includes contact-tracing measures to identify those who may have come in contact with an Infected person. A location on campus has been set aside for those who test positive to be quarantined.

Purdue will provide weekly testing updates, the athletic department announced. It also reports data to the Indiana State Health Department.