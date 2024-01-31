It's not easy being a Purdue fan. It's not easy being a Purdue player. Or a coach.



Spend enough time around the program, around the team, the town, you'll catch it. In each of them, moments, tiny sparks of reflection. They wear it, each in their own way, scars and points of infliction. It's shaped like St. Peter's. It sounds like North Texas. It lingers around them. It's the stench of Fairleigh Dickinson.



Except. Except Lance Jones. He's the untouched.



There's a timeline where Purdue loses that game tonight. Where Boo Buie makes that floater or Purdue misses a shot or another free throw or turns it over late. There's multiple timelines, multiple past encounters, that show Purdue falling to the inevitable unlikeliness of another close loss.



Instead, the Lance Jones effect took over again. Jones, who just scored 26 points against Northwestern on the heels of having 10 rebounds, 8 assists, and 5 steals against Rutgers, is stepping into himself at just the right time for Purdue. The boisterous guard is making even more noise on the court.

At Rutgers, a place where ghosts and demons exist for Purdue fans, teams, and coaches, it was Jones that swiped victory out of the mouth of a late road collapse. Against Northwestern tonight, he snatched an upset away from Northwestern and kept the Big Ten trophy in reach as Purdue prepares to head to Wisconsin on Sunday.



In two games, in two very Lance Jones ways, Jones and his Boilermakers exorcised those demons. They said goodbye to the ghosts.



Before Lance Jones, Purdue loses that game at Rutgers. Tonight, without Lance Jones, Purdue loses that basketball game.





We saw it, at Northwestern, this season when Purdue went to overtime against this same Northwestern team without him. Jones spent those final five minutes on the bench with five fouls.



This time they had him. They needed him. They got him. And Jones, he's him, and it, and it's starting to seem Purdue's it is changing.



Mostly, what it is capable of.