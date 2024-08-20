PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1SMDhIUDI0UDFUJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVIwOEhQMjRQMVQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1SMDhIUDI0UDFUJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago other sports Edit

Purdue Volleyball Begins Season Ranked No. 8

Travis Miller • BoilerUpload
Publisher
@JustTMill
Travis Miller is the publisher of Boiler Upload, the new home of Purdue sports on the Rivals.com network.

Expectations are very high for Purdue volleyball headed into the 2024 season, as the Boilermakers boast one of the strongest front courts in the country. All-American Raven Colvin, Eva Hudson, and Chloe Chicoine all return from a team that made the Sweet 16 last season and finished third in a rough-and-tumble Big Ten. That combination has Purdue ranked No. 8 in the AVCA preseason poll.

The No. 8 ranking ties the program record for highest preseason ranking as Purdue looks to break through to the NCAA Final Four for the first time in program history. Purdue has made the Sweet 16 11 times in the 20 years that Dave Shondell has led the program, and it has made a regional final four times since 2010.

As usual, the Big Ten schedule features some of the strongest teams in the country, including the same Oregon team that eliminated Purdue in last year's NCAA Tournament. Purdue will travel to preseason No. 2 Nebraska on October 11 and host No. 3 Wisconsin in Mackey Arena on October 26. Purdue hosts No. 7 Penn State on September 25 and travels to State College on November 21. Purdue goes to No. 10 Oregon on November 27 and hosts No. 18 Minnesota on September 28. No. 21 USC comes to Holloway Gym on November 23rd for another top 25 Big Ten game.

In addition to a tough Big Ten slate, Purdue has another robust non-conference schedule. The season begins on August 30 at home against a Kansas State team that is in the "Others Receiving Votes" category. The second weekend of the season as a three-game swing where Purdue faces California (in Salt Lake City), Utah, and Utah State. The Boilers play Houston (receiving votes) in Dallas on September 13 and SMU (receiving votes) or No. 9 Kentucky the next day. Another tough weekend comes on September 19-21 when Purdue plays three matches in Lawrence, Kansas against No. 13 Kansas, No. 12 Creighton, and Tulsa.

All told, Purdue will play six of the teams that made last year's Sweet 16 (Oregon, Creighton, Kentucky, Nebraska, Penn State, and Wisconsin).

Advertisement

Boiler Upload is now a partner with Seatgeek. Use Discount code is BOILERUPLOADRIVALS to get $20 off your first purchase at Seatgeek.com

Boiler Upload is an affiliate partner with Homefield Apparel, a premium collegiate apparel brand based in Indianapolis. They feature licensed vintage designs for over 150 different colleges and universities from the Colorado School of Mines all the way to most of the Big Ten. This, of course, includes Purdue. I can speak from experience that their Purdue line is fabulous, including the awesome 1967 Rose Bowl retro tee. Visit Homefield and use code BOILERUPLOAD for a discount on their unique designs.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMzciLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3B1cmR1ZS5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3MvcHVyZHVlLXZvbGxleWJhbGwtYmVnaW5zLXNlYXNvbi1yYW5rZWQt bm8tOCIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypu dWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51 bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVu dC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRF bGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVl OwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3Mu anMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5z cmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBl bC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9z Y3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2Nv cmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBz JTNBJTJGJTJGcHVyZHVlLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGcHVyZHVlLXZv bGxleWJhbGwtYmVnaW5zLXNlYXNvbi1yYW5rZWQtbm8tOCZjNT0yMDIyNzMz MTM3JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEt LSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==