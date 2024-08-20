Expectations are very high for Purdue volleyball headed into the 2024 season, as the Boilermakers boast one of the strongest front courts in the country. All-American Raven Colvin, Eva Hudson, and Chloe Chicoine all return from a team that made the Sweet 16 last season and finished third in a rough-and-tumble Big Ten. That combination has Purdue ranked No. 8 in the AVCA preseason poll.

The No. 8 ranking ties the program record for highest preseason ranking as Purdue looks to break through to the NCAA Final Four for the first time in program history. Purdue has made the Sweet 16 11 times in the 20 years that Dave Shondell has led the program, and it has made a regional final four times since 2010.

As usual, the Big Ten schedule features some of the strongest teams in the country, including the same Oregon team that eliminated Purdue in last year's NCAA Tournament. Purdue will travel to preseason No. 2 Nebraska on October 11 and host No. 3 Wisconsin in Mackey Arena on October 26. Purdue hosts No. 7 Penn State on September 25 and travels to State College on November 21. Purdue goes to No. 10 Oregon on November 27 and hosts No. 18 Minnesota on September 28. No. 21 USC comes to Holloway Gym on November 23rd for another top 25 Big Ten game.

In addition to a tough Big Ten slate, Purdue has another robust non-conference schedule. The season begins on August 30 at home against a Kansas State team that is in the "Others Receiving Votes" category. The second weekend of the season as a three-game swing where Purdue faces California (in Salt Lake City), Utah, and Utah State. The Boilers play Houston (receiving votes) in Dallas on September 13 and SMU (receiving votes) or No. 9 Kentucky the next day. Another tough weekend comes on September 19-21 when Purdue plays three matches in Lawrence, Kansas against No. 13 Kansas, No. 12 Creighton, and Tulsa.

All told, Purdue will play six of the teams that made last year's Sweet 16 (Oregon, Creighton, Kentucky, Nebraska, Penn State, and Wisconsin).