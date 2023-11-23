It is a light weekend for Purdue's Olympic sports. Due to the holiday most of the teams are off, but it is the final weekend of the regular season for volleyball. Purdue will be on the road this weekend at the Michigan schools before starting the NCAA Tournament next week.

Friday - at MIchigan - 6:30pm, BTN

Saturday - at MIchigan State - 6pm BTN+

Purdue is currently on a five game winning streak and they are up to No. 13 in this week's rankings. That is a great spot to be in if you want to host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. Even better, Purdue has wins over No. 5 Wisconsin, No. 10 Kentucky, No. 14 Penn State (twice), and No. 15 Kansas as fellow teams in the top 16.

Nebraska has already clinched the Big Ten title at 18-0. Wisconsin is in second at 15-3, while Penn State and Purdue are basically tied for third with five losses each. Purdue can lock up at least a tie for third with two wins this weekend.

The weekend begins Friday at Michigan, where the Wolverines are just 7-20 on the season and 5-13 in the conference. So far this season they have only won one set in amtches agaisnt the top four in the Big Ten. They can't be overlooked, however, as they beat Northwestern, who beat Purdue earlier in the year.

Michigan State on Saturday will be more of a challenge. Purdue beat the Spartans 3-1 at Purdue just two weeks ago, but Michigan State is 17-12 overall and 9-9 in the Big Ten. This match with Purdue will be a final chance for them to make an impressive for the NCAA Toournament.

Purdue is probably safe as a host as long as it takes one match this weekend, and if it takes both you can probably consider it a lock to host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament next week. Nebraska, Stanford, Pittsburgh, and Texas appear to be in the driver's seat to be regional hosts and have the advantage of playing at home all the way to the Final Four.